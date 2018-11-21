Home Nation

Maharashtra: Fearing failure in exams, woman kills self, son

The incident came to light Wednesday morning when bodies of Rupali and her son Abhir were found floating in the Ramala lake in Ramnagar locality of Chandrapur in east Maharashtra.

Published: 21st November 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman from Chandrapur in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake along with her five-year-old son whom she tied to her chest with her dupatta (stole) before taking the plunge, police said Wednesday.

Prima facie, the woman, identified as Rupali Gujjewar, took the extreme step on November 19 over fear that she might not do well in her B.Com examination and consequently not be able to secure a good job, a police official said.

The incident came to light this morning when bodies of Rupali and her son Abhir were found floating in the Ramala lake in Ramnagar locality of Chandrapur in east Maharashtra, around 870 km from here.

According to police, Rupali had failed to pass her B.Com second year examination and had reappeared for it on Monday.

"She returned home Monday morning after attending the examination. She stepped out again and took her son Abhir from tuition. She might have headed to the lake straightway and jumped into it," the official said.

Her son was found tied to her chest with her 'dupatta', he said.

Rupali's husband Aashish works as a salesman in a consumer durable company, he said.

After returning from work, Aashish couldn't find his wife and son at home, following which he lodged a missing person complaint with Ramnagar police station.

During search, police found a suicide note in Rupali's bag at her home, the official said.

Police are verifying whether the note was written by Rupali herself.

"Rupali stated in the suicide note that she was taking the extreme step because she feared that she might fail the exam and not land a good job," said the official.

The bodies were handed over to her family members after postmortem, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp