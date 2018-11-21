Polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies at one-go only by consensus: Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi​

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has ruled out simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for now until a consensus was arrived at.

Until then, he said, it was better to go with the present system of staggered elections. There were advantages of holding simultaneous polls or staggered polls, he told PTI Tuesday.

Logistically, he said, simultaneous election was the most convenient because the voter, polling station would be the same besides electoral staff and security personnel also the same.

There were advantages of staggered elections too, he said, because such polls hold the politicians accountable.

If there were simultaneous polls, the elected representative would show his or her face only after five years when the next election was due, the former chief election commissioner said.

Another factor, he pointed out was that regional and national issues should not get mixed up as they were important in their own way, though people get confused whether to go by the national or the local issues.

Therefore, he said, staggered elections were considered useful, particularly in a federal structure, which is why the Prime Minister did not push it down any body's throat.

Political parties were also divided on the issue over simultaneous polls.

On whether he foresees the possibility of simultaneous polls next year, Quraishi said, "I think it is difficult because there is no consensus, and we have been debating on it. If a consensus were evolved, it will be good."

"If not, why disturb the present poll process," he said.

Stressing the need for every voter to exercise his or her franchise, he said, "Lot of people, particularly in urban areas, think voting is something to be ashamed of.

Such people are mistaken, they have no moral right to sit in their drawing rooms and criticise the government and the politicians instead of going out to vote."

For some months, the issue of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies in the country has been a raging debate.

However, no political consensus was reached on it as parties including the Congress and TMC termed the move as 'impractical' while the ruling BJP was keen on holding simultaneous polls.