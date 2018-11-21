Home Nation

RBI-Finance Ministry ties have hit a low, says former PM Manmohan Singh

There is a need to recognise inter-dependence of RBI and Finance Ministry and work in harmony, said Singh, addressing a press conference ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Wednesday targeted the rift between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Modi government, adding the relationship between the central bank and the Finance Ministry has hit a low.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the former Union finance minister underlined the need for coordination between the two organisations.

"The relationship between the RBI and Finance Ministry has hit a low," he said.

Harmony and coordination between both were essential for the country, he added.

"The RBI governor and finance minister have a delicate relationship. Both have to work together. 

Although the job of running the country rests with the government, (a) specific responsibility is given to the RBI governor by the RBI Act. There is a need to recognise interdependence of the two entities and work in harmony," he said.

"I am happy with the efforts being made to bring reconciliation. Both need to work in harmony with each other," he said.

On his comments that Modi as prime minister would be a "disaster" for India, Singh said he did not want to comment on his earlier remarks.

"I used harsh words which I should not have. Now people will make the decision," he said.

Singh accused Modi of misusing the Prime Minister's post.

"It does not befit the PM to abuse political opponents," he said, adding Modi was using "unparliamentary words" against the opposition.

He also denied Modi's claim that the UPA government led by him was a "remote-controlled" one.

"The success of my government was because the party and government were on one page. There was no difference of opinion," he said.

 

Comments(2)

  • vasudevan
    It is a shame that an imbecile spineless person like MMS should speak on weakening democracy. He has no relevance no credibility
    9 days ago reply

  • Bala
    This chamcha joker under whom black economy thrived eith PC
    9 days ago reply
