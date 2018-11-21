Right-wing group to file defamation case against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for allegedly hurting sentiments

By PTI

JAIPUR: A right-wing group said Wednesday it would will file a defamation case against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for allegedly "hurting sentiments" of the Brahmin community.

Advocate Hastimal Saraswat will file a case in the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur against Dorsey on Thursday, Sushil Ojha, the founder of Vipra Foundation, said in a statement.

Dorsey was trolled for holding a placard that read 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy', following which the company issued an apology.

Ojha alleged that propagating such views by the Twitter CEO had "hurt the sentiments of crores of people" and were highly condemnable.

The clarification of Twitter's legal experts was insufficient and objectionable, he claimed.