Two killed after being run over by bus in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

ETAH: Two passengers were killed and over 30 others injured when they were hit by a bus near Nagla Revti village, police said Wednesday.

Some of the passengers of a bus on its way to Farrukhabad from Delhi had got down as the driver was repairing the headlight on Tuesday night when another bus hit them, Station Officer, Jaithara, Chaman Goswami said.

While Pradip (20), who was standing along the driver, died on the spot , Arjesh (23) succumbed to injuries later, Goswami said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The drivers of both buses fled the scene after the accident.

 

Bus accident Uttar Pradesh

