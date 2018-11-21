Home Nation

We stand 'firmly' by Ram temple in Ayodhya; will not make it poll issue: UP BJP chief

The BJP is a strong advocate of construction of Ram temple as per the law, said UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the November 25 Dharam Sabha scheduled to be held in Ayodhya, the BJP Wednesday claimed it is the only political party in the country, which has "passed a political resolution" for building a Ram temple and stands by it "firmly".

At the same time, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey maintained that the party will not make Ram temple an election issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"There is no question of the BJP being behind the scene as far as November 25 Dharam Sabha is concerned, as the BJP is serving the people in the capacity of a ruling party.

And, the BJP is the only political party in the country, which in its 1989 national executive meeting in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) passed a political resolution supporting construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey told PTI.

"The BJP stands firmly by the resolution," he said in an interview.

"For the BJP, it (Ram temple) is a matter of faith and devotion. The BJP is a strong advocate of construction of Ram temple as per the law. As far as the Dharam Sabha is concerned, the saffron party has respect for the sants and seer community," he said.

On rival political parties accusing the BJP of not declaring the date for construction of Ram temple and misleading the people, Pandey said, "Those political parties who talk such things, are actually victims of false virtue. The country had seen how those parties had opposed the OBC Bill and the bill banning instant triple talaq in Parliament. In fact, they are the ones who have shown dual face."

On whether Ram temple will be an issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (for the party), the UP BJP chief said, "In 2019, our party will not make Ram temple an election issue. Even if our 1991 election manifesto is seen, we had contested the elections on the issue of public welfare and development. Construction of Ram temple is a matter of faith and devotion."

"We will contest elections on 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' and 'saaf niyat, sahi vikas', and the feedback we are getting shows that the victory will be bigger than 2014 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Pandey said, "In 2014, people of India knew that Modi was stopped from doing work in Gujarat and it decided to make that person from Gujarat the leader of India.

Today, the public can see that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for them, but some people for their own vested interests and corruption are stopping him".

"However, the public will not allow anyone to stop Modi, it will vote in large numbers, and the results will be better than 2014 Lok Sabha polls as far as the BJP is concerned," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp