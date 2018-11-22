5-year-old girl raped by 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in a village under Kalan police station limits, they said.

Police station in-charge Harendra Singh Tomar said the girl was playing outside her residence when the accused allegedly lured her to his house and raped her.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and investigation is underway, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.