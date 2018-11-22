Home Nation

Cabinet was briefed on Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Arun Jaitley

The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Thursday was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where the Governor has dissolved the state assembly, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting here, Jaitley said, "Though Jammu and Kashmir was not on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting, members of the Cabinet were briefed about the situation."

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

  • rajan
    murder of democracy by bjp governor in J&K
    8 days ago reply
