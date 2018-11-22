Home Nation

Constable crushed to death by drunk IRB jawan in Jharkhand

Published: 22nd November 2018

By PTI

DUMKA: A police constable was crushed to death under the wheels of a motorcycle driven by a jawan of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), allegedly in an inebriated state, in Dumka district, police said Thursday.

The jawan, Sikandar Mandal, who was posted at Ranchi, was arrested following the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Animesh Naithany said.

The incident occurred Wednesday night near Kaju Pahar under the Paljhori police station when a vehicle checking drive was on.

Mandal, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ran over the police constable Sanjeev Kumar, injuring him seriously, Naithany said.

Kumar was immediately rushed to a hospital in Deoghar district where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police officer said.

The victim was a resident of Meherma village under Godda district while Mandal is a resident of Jermundi in Dumka district.

The body of the constable has been sent for post-mortem examination, Naithany added.

The motorcycle of the jawan has been confiscated.

