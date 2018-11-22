Hashimpura case: Court issues NBW against 12 convicted ex-cops after they fail to surrender

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against 12 former Uttar Pradesh policemen after they failed to surrender for serving life term in the Hashimpura case

In October, the Delhi High Court had reversed a trial court’s verdict and handed life imprisonment to 16 retired policemen. The order came on the appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the National Human Rights Commission, and some private parties, including a survivor, Zulfiqar Nasir.

The High Court had directed the 16 men to surrender on or before November 22. The former Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were convicted for killing 42 Muslim men at Hashimpura in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district in 1987.

“Since the remaining 12 convicts have failed to surrender in compliance of the order dated October 31, passed by the High Court, let NBW be issued against them and notice to their respective sureties,” the court said.

Suresh Chand, Rambir Singh, Ram Dhyan, Swarn Kumar, Lila Dhar, Hambir Singh, Kuwar Pal Singh, Buddha Singh, Budhi Singh, Mhokam Singh, and Vasant Ballabh Singh failed to appear before the court, while another convict is dead. The NHRC had intervened in the matter seeking further probe into the massacre in the Hashimpura locality of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Four surrender, taken to Tihar jail

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg sent the other four convicts — Jaipal Singh, Mahesh Pratap Singh, Sami Ullal Khan and Niranjan Lal — to the Tihar jail. The four men were taken into custody soon after they reached the court to surrender.