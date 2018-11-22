Home Nation

Hashimpura case: Court issues NBW against 12 convicted ex-cops after they fail to surrender

The Delhi High Court had awarded life imprisonment to 16 ex-policemen, all of whom have retired, and had directed them to surrender on or before November 22.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Victims of Hashimpura massacre protest in Meerut in March, 2015. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against 12 former Uttar Pradesh policemen after they failed to surrender for serving life term in the Hashimpura case
In October, the Delhi High Court had reversed a trial court’s verdict and handed life imprisonment to 16 retired policemen. The order came on the appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the National Human Rights Commission, and some private parties, including a survivor, Zulfiqar Nasir.

The High Court had directed the 16 men to surrender on or before November 22. The former Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were convicted for killing 42 Muslim men at Hashimpura in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district in 1987.

“Since the remaining 12 convicts have failed to surrender in compliance of the order dated October 31, passed by the High Court, let NBW be issued against them and notice to their respective sureties,” the court said.

Suresh Chand, Rambir Singh, Ram Dhyan, Swarn Kumar, Lila Dhar, Hambir Singh, Kuwar Pal Singh, Buddha Singh, Budhi Singh, Mhokam Singh, and Vasant Ballabh Singh failed to appear before the court, while another convict is dead.  The NHRC had intervened in the matter seeking further probe into the massacre in the Hashimpura locality of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Four surrender, taken to Tihar jail
Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg sent the other four convicts — Jaipal Singh, Mahesh Pratap Singh, Sami Ullal Khan and Niranjan Lal — to the Tihar jail. The four men were taken into custody soon after they reached the court to surrender. 

TAGS
Hashimpura case

