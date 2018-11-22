HRD issues Letter of Intent to IIMC to grant it deemed university status

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to grant it deemed university status.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in August recommended the HRD Ministry to grant deemed university status to the IIMC.

"An LoI has been issued to the IIMC and certain anomalies have been pointed out. Once they are removed, the institute will be granted deemed university status," HRD Higher Education Secretary R Subramanyam told PTI.

The institute, one of the prestigious journalism schools in the country which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers postgraduate diploma courses in journalism, advertising and public relations.