Ignore dynastic and caste politics: Amit Shah tells BJP youth party workers

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In his first poll-related public interaction in the state after the list of candidates was finalised, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday asked voters not to get swayed by dynastic and caste-appeasement politics and reiterated his party’s commitment to building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking via video conferencing at an event called ‘Yuva ree baat - Amit shah re saath (The youth speaks with Amit Shah)’ where youth party workers from all 200 constituencies of the state had assembled, Shah hit out at the Congress saying they ruled everything from the Panchayat to the Parliament for 50 years but their idea of dynasty, caste, and appeasement-based politics destroyed democracy and the merit-based system.

“People who had the capability did not get a platform to go ahead. According to the Congress, if you want to move ahead, you have to be born in a powerful family or be a participant of appeasement politics. But under the Narendra Modi rule, we have destroyed all of these evils,” he said in his speech.

“I want to clarify that the BJP is strong on the Ram Mandir being built on Ram Janmabhoomi. But the case is right now in Supreme Court. We had asked the court to come out with the judgement before the elections itself but Congress’s lawyer insisted that it be reserved till after the 2019 elections...I hope the decision will be in our favour,” he said.