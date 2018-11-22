Home Nation

Ignore dynastic and caste politics: Amit Shah tells BJP youth party workers

Shah hit out at the Congress saying they ruled everything from the Panchayat to the Parliament for 50 years but their idea of dynasty, caste, and appeasement-based politics destroyed democracy.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In his first poll-related public interaction in the state after the list of candidates was finalised, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday asked voters not to get swayed by dynastic and caste-appeasement politics and reiterated his party’s commitment to building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking via video conferencing at an event called ‘Yuva ree baat - Amit shah re saath (The youth speaks with Amit Shah)’ where youth party workers from all 200 constituencies of the state had assembled, Shah hit out at the Congress saying they ruled everything from the Panchayat to the Parliament for 50 years but their idea of dynasty, caste, and appeasement-based politics destroyed democracy and the merit-based system.

“People who had the capability did not get a platform to go ahead. According to the Congress, if you want to move ahead, you have to be born in a powerful family or be a participant of appeasement politics. But under the Narendra Modi rule, we have destroyed all of these evils,” he said in his speech.

“I want to clarify that the BJP is strong on the Ram Mandir being built on Ram Janmabhoomi. But the case is right now in Supreme Court. We had asked the court to come out with the judgement before the elections itself but Congress’s lawyer insisted that it be reserved till after the 2019 elections...I hope the decision will be in our favour,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah elections Ram temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp