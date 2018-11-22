Home Nation

Jodhpur court admits plea against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

A local court admitted Thursday a petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an "anti-Brahmin" post shared by him on the micro-blogging site, a lawyer said.​

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter_CEO-placard

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, amidst six women journalists, holds a placard saying 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' which was gifted to him by a Dalit activist. (Photo | Anna MM Vetticad/ Twitter)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A local court admitted Thursday a petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an "anti-Brahmin" post shared by him on the micro-blogging site, a lawyer said.

The petition was filed by vice president of Vipra Foundation's youth wing, Rajkumar Sharma, over a photo shared by Dorsey in which he posed with women holding a placard reading 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy'.

The photo was taken during Dorsey's recent trip to India.

"Metropolitan Judge Rachan Bissa has admitted the petition and listed the matter for hearing on December 1," the petitioner's counsel H M Saraswat said.

Sharma said the post was "anti-Brahmin" and used coarse language, which was humiliating and thus, intolerable for the community.

Twitter has tendered an apology in the matter and said the post did not reflect its views or those of its CEO.

Sharma said Dorsey had not apologised.

Even if he apologises, it would not mitigate his crime, he added.

Saraswat said the petition has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 500 (defamation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

"He (Dorsey) has committed the crime of triggering hatred for a community and we would proceed against him in the court," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jack Dorsey Twitter CEO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • LordBrahmin
    who was that Dalit who used that poster? HE should be arrested as well
    7 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp