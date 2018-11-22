Maharashtra government sets up cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday set up a cabinet sub-committee to study the report of the State Backward Class Commission (SBCC) on Maratha reservation and take a decision.

An order issued this evening said the government received the report on November 15, which was placed before the cabinet on November 18.

The commission's recommendations were approved by the cabinet, and it was decided to form a sub-committee for further proceedings, it said.

The sub-committee will be headed by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, the order said.

Its members will be Education Minister Vinod Tawde, PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, Co-operation Minister Subhash Deshmukh, Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Tribal Affairs Minister Vishnu Savara and a secretary of the General Administration Department.

The decision of the cabinet sub-committee will be final and it will not be placed before the cabinet, it said.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for long.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that Marathas will be provided reservation over and above the existing 52 per cent quota in the state.