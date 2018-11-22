Home Nation

Maharashtra government sets up cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation

An order issued this evening said the government received the report on November 15, which was placed before the cabinet on November 18.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations in August. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday set up a cabinet sub-committee to study the report of the State Backward Class Commission (SBCC) on Maratha reservation and take a decision.

An order issued this evening said the government received the report on November 15, which was placed before the cabinet on November 18.

The commission's recommendations were approved by the cabinet, and it was decided to form a sub-committee for further proceedings, it said.

The sub-committee will be headed by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, the order said.

Its members will be Education Minister Vinod Tawde, PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, Co-operation Minister Subhash Deshmukh, Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Tribal Affairs Minister Vishnu Savara and a secretary of the General Administration Department.

The decision of the cabinet sub-committee will be final and it will not be placed before the cabinet, it said.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for long.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that Marathas will be provided reservation over and above the existing 52 per cent quota in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha Reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp