Home Nation

MoS Jayant Sinha buys food in AirAsia flight after airline did not change pre-booked meal

An airline spokesperson said the minister did not have any issues with its services.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had to purchase food items on board an AirAsia flight this week after the carrier did not change pre-booked South Indian meals, with the airline thanking him for his "gracious response".

An airline spokesperson said the minister did not have any issues with its services.

The incident happened on a Delhi-Ranchi flight on November 20.

A tweet by a passenger about the incident was retweeted by Sinha along with a 'winking face' smiley.

The airline spokesperson said that all necessary protocol for the minister was followed and that its crew was aware of his presence.

Speaking to PTI over the phone from Bengaluru, the spokesperson clarified that South Indian meals for the minister was pre-booked by his office and it was not changed by the airline.

"The minister did not have any issue with our services. He bought a couple of items as well during the flight," she said.

Later, AirAsia India MD and CEO Sunil Bhaskaran also spoke to the minister.

"@jayantsinha thank you for flying with us and your gracious response to the incident," Bhaskaran said in a tweet.

On November 20, a user tweeted saying that AirAsia's cabin crew needs to recognise the Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

"Flew Delhi-Ranchi I5-545 today, with @jayantsinha in the adjacent seat.

He asked for a specific food item but was told "you have booked a South Indian meal, which can't be changed now". So he paid for his snacks!," said the tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayant Sinha AirAsia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp