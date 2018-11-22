Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Court remands Manju Verma to one-day police custody

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma was remanded to one-day police custody by a court here in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Majhaul Sub-Division, Prabhat Trivedi, passed the order on an application by the district police which had sought two-day custody.

Verma had been evading arrest in an Arms Act case lodged in the course of investigations in the scandal.

She had surrendered before a local court Tuesday.

The former minister and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma have been named in the case lodged at Cheria Bariarpur police station in August after a huge quantity of ammunition was found inside their residence by a CBI team which raided the premises in connection with the scandal.

Verma had stepped down as a minister prior to the raid following allegations of close links between her husband prime accused in the scandal, Brajesh Thakur.

She surrendered before the Majhaul court on Tuesday, weeks after evading arrest which drew the ire of the Supreme Court and led to her being proclaimed as an absconder and attachment of her properties.