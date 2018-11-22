PDP hasn't decided yet whether to challenge decision to dissolve assembly in court: Party leader

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP, which had staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the NC and the Congress, said Thursday it has not yet decided whether to challenge in court the governor's decision to dissolve the assembly.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Wednesday night, cutting short the Peoples Democratic Party's bid to stake claim to form a government with the National Conference and the Congress.

"Just for information; @jkpdp has not met formally to build any consensus on the issue of approaching the court. No meeting regarding the same," PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said in a tweet.

Mir was responding to speculation that the party might challenge the governor's decision of dissolving the state assembly in the Supreme Court.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone had also staked a claim for government formation, minutes after Mehbooba, claiming support of 45 members including 25 of the BJP and 18 other MLAs.

However, Malik decided to dissolve the assembly saying political parties of different ideologies would not be able to form and stable government and that use of money and horse-trading had to be stopped.