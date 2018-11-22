Home Nation

PDP hasn't decided yet whether to challenge decision to dissolve assembly in court: Party leader

Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Wednesday night, cutting short the Peoples Democratic Party's bid to stake claim to form a government with NC and Congress.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP, which had staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the NC and the Congress, said Thursday it has not yet decided whether to challenge in court the governor's decision to dissolve the assembly.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Wednesday night, cutting short the Peoples Democratic Party's bid to stake claim to form a government with the National Conference and the Congress.

"Just for information; @jkpdp has not met formally to build any consensus on the issue of approaching the court. No meeting regarding the same," PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said in a tweet.

Mir was responding to speculation that the party might challenge the governor's decision of dissolving the state assembly in the Supreme Court.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone had also staked a claim for government formation, minutes after Mehbooba, claiming support of 45 members including 25 of the BJP and 18 other MLAs.

However, Malik decided to dissolve the assembly saying political parties of different ideologies would not be able to form and stable government and that use of money and horse-trading had to be stopped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp