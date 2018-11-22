Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue in Sydney

The life-size statue, which is a gift from the Indian government, is identical to the one presented to the city of Brisbane in Australia in 2014.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:25 PM

gandhi_statue_Sydney

President Kovind unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Jubilee Park, City of Parramatta, Sydney. (Photo @rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

By ANI

PARRAMATTA: On the second day of this three-day visit to Australia, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Jubilee Park in the town of Parramatta, which is a bustling suburb of Sydney.

The bronze statue designed by Indian sculptors Ram and Anil Sutar was presented to the Indian President by Andrew Wilson, the Mayor of Parramatta. Also present at the event was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The unveiling of the statue is part of the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation, which is being observed in different parts of the world. The life-size statue, which is a gift from the Indian government, is identical to the one presented to the city of Brisbane in Australia in 2014.

Gandhi Statue President Ram Nath Kovind

