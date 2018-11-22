Home Nation

Punjab Police SIT quizzes actor Akshay Kumar on Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents

Sources said Akshay was questioned by the SIT headed by Additional DGP Prabodh Kumar for about an hour on the sixth floor of the Punjab Police headquarters.

Published: 22nd November 2018

Akshay Kumar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents questioned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday for his alleged role in facilitating a meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Sources said Akshay was questioned by the SIT headed by Additional DGP Prabodh Kumar for about an hour on the sixth floor of the Punjab Police headquarters. Akshay dismissed allegations that he arranged a meeting between the duo at his Juhu residence in 2015 in connection with the release of  Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s  “MSG-2” and to “get the Dera head pardoned from Akal Takht.” He was also questioned regarding a tweet by his wife Twinkle Khanna about the Dera chief moving to the locality where he lived.  
A senior police officer said that the actor cooperated during the questioning and the SIT was satisfied with his responses.

On November 16, Sukhbir Singh Badal was also questioned by the SIT. It is learnt that the sixth floor of the police headquarters’ where Akshay was questioned was sealed for police personnel too as a number of them lined up to get photos clicked with the actor, a few waiting for as long as 30 minutes as Akshay was being questioned inside by the SIT.

While a few officials clicked selfies with Akshay in the conference room on the same floor itself, others clicked while he was sitting inside his car at the basement parking of the police headquarters as the car was being guided to another exit.

