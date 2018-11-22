Raipur diary

Home Nation

By Ejaz Kaiser
Raipur railway station getting an overhaul
Raipur, one of the busiest railway stations in Chhattisgarh, is getting a facelift and is set to be declared as a ‘model station’ by early next year. Facilities are being revamped and amenities are bieng included to improve connectivity, passenger service and flow of traffic. The station will get a new ramp (for access to the physically disabled),  lifts and escalators. The focus is on provision of passenger amenities and user facilities conforming with an ethnic ethos. For movement of people, quick entries and exits are being designed and the entry from the road to the station premises is also being improved.

Voters’ awareness award for Media houses
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will recognise media houses for their contribution on creating and promoting awareness among the electorate for the Assembly polls that concluded on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Electoral Officer, the National Media Award-2018 will be in four categories — print, television, radio, online/internet or social media. Media groups can send in their entries highlighting clear-cut efforts on creating awareness on the importance of casting votes and how significant the voting is for the democracy. The last date for the  entries on the given four categories is November 30 and the award will be given out on January 25, National Voter’s Day next year, said the spokesperson os the state CEO.

Picture dictionary in govt schools to improve English
In order to drive better English learning outcomes, the state’s school education department is planning on introducing picture dictionaries in government schools across the state. The underlying idea is to imbibe an interest in english vocabulary among students through pictures. The plan will be implemented in classes 6, 7 and 8.  The scheme has been chalked out by the state council of educational research and training.

Poll impact: Drop in paddy inflow to mandis
The promises made by various political parties in the run up to the Assembly elections have hopeful farmers delaying the paddy procurement process in the state. Farmers are not eager to bring in their produce to the procurement centres (mandis) as they anticipate a hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the formation of new government in the state. Procurement had begun on November 1 but so far, there is a 50% shortfall in the grain procurement as compared to the last year. The Congress, in its manifesto, had pledged to offer an MSP of J2,500 per quintal for paddy. Polls in the state were conducted in two phases on November 12 and November 20.

