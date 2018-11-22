Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj attends Indian community event in Vientiane's Laos

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the minister interacted with participants at the community event.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended an Indian community event in Vientiane. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

VIENTIANE: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended an Indian community event in Vientiane on Thursday, shortly after she arrived in the Laos capital on a two-day visit.

In her address, Swaraj appreciated the role of the Indian community in acting as a bridge to strengthen India-Laos relations.

"Beginning the Indian community function in #Vientiane to welcome @SushmaSwaraj with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To.

Melodious singing by famous Laotian singer Phonesavanh Lathavong 'Namfone'," Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj will hold the 9th Joint Commission Meeting with her Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith and call on important dignitaries before departing for Delhi.

She will also meet Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

