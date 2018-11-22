Sushma Swaraj attends Indian community event in Vientiane's Laos

By PTI

VIENTIANE: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended an Indian community event in Vientiane on Thursday, shortly after she arrived in the Laos capital on a two-day visit.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the minister interacted with participants at the community event.

In her address, Swaraj appreciated the role of the Indian community in acting as a bridge to strengthen India-Laos relations.

"Beginning the Indian community function in #Vientiane to welcome @SushmaSwaraj with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To.

Highlighting the civilizational and cultural linkages.



EAM @SushmaSwaraj addressing the Indian community in #LaoPDR. Appreciated the role of the community in acting as a bridge to strengthen India - Lao PDR relations. pic.twitter.com/zTvLJeIFQ5 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 22, 2018

Melodious singing by famous Laotian singer Phonesavanh Lathavong 'Namfone'," Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj will hold the 9th Joint Commission Meeting with her Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith and call on important dignitaries before departing for Delhi.

She will also meet Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.