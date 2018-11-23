BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sends privilege notice against Veerappa Moily to Lok Sabha Speaker

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan a privilege notice against Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance chairman Veerappa Moily for allegedly tweeting details of proceedings of the panel, and claimed the information shared by the Congress leader was not correct, sources said Friday.

Dubey, who is also a member of the panel, was referring to a tweet by Moily in which he had claimed that the "Agriculture Ministry briefed the committee on the impact of demonetisation on agriculture".

"This is the first official acknowledgement by the government about the burden our farmers had to bear because of the ill-conceived idea of note ban," Moily had tweeted.

However, the Twitter account, which Dubey claimed belonged to Moily, did not carry the blue verification mark.

Dubey has termed that Moily has tweeted incorrect information and said sharing the information of the proceedings was a violation of the Lok Sabha norms.

In the privilege notice sent to the Speaker, Dubey has alleged that Congress leader Moily was "blatantly politicising" the working of the finance committee to gain media attention and serve his ulterior political motives.

Moily has violated the relevant provisions and rules of Lok Sabha business, Dubey said, adding he should be allowed to raise the issue of privilege in the House in the upcoming session.