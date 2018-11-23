Home Nation

BJP top brass does not allow Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to quit: State minister 

Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai has hinted on the administration weakening ever since the Goa Cm has been hospitalised.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:08 PM

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party chief and agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai claimed on Thursday that the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, but the BJP high command vetoed it.

"He wanted to give up the CM's post altogether. He had even shown an inclination to give away his portfolios (to other ministers) when he was admitted to a hospital during Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Sardesai said here.

"But then several things happened as the BJP high command stepped in and said that it (to resign or not) is not in his (Parrikar's) hands entirely," Sardesai told reporters.

Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his residence here since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on October 14. He has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Asked about independent MLA and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte's remark that the administration has become sluggish in Parrikar's absence, Sardesai said, "I have always been saying that CM's ill-health has had some sort of impact, and it is showing.

"To a question on another alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) filing a petition against two former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP, the minister said it was 'surprising'.

MGP has moved the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court, seeking to disqualify Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, former Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP.

"It is a matter between two constituents of the alliance -- BJP and MGP. So we are not concerned with it," Sardesai said.

"As far as MGP is concerned, its decision to go to the court is surprising. I can believe it is a preemptive move, they (MGP) have not lost anything, Congress has lost two MLAs," Sardesai said in a cryptic remark.

Speculation was rife earlier that MGP MLAs might join the BJP which does not have a majority on its own in Goa Assembly.

When contacted by NIE, Goa BJP General-Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavde said that they can't comment on the'high command's' decision and the national level-members should be asked on this matter. However BJP national secretary, Sardar RP Singh said that the ball is in the court of the state committee.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

