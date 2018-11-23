Home Nation

CRPF men learn local dialect to tackle maoists

This, CRPF sources say, is being done so that they can understand the woes of the people and communicate it to the state government.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel, image used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  To remove the language barrier in some of the remotest and backward Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts of Jharkhand, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed there are being taught local dialects to develop a rapport with the local populace. They are learning Santhali, Nagpuri, Kurukh, Sadri, Ho and other tribal languages.

This, CRPF sources say, is being done so that they can understand the woes of the people and communicate it to the state government. Officials of the central paramilitary force say this will also help them in gathering vital information from the villagers.  Not just the local dialect, but CRPF personnel will also be imparted basic knowledge on the art and culture of the people in operational areas. 

“As most of our companies are working in remote backward areas where people do not understand Hindi, it creates a communication gap which sometimes causes a sort of misunderstanding among people due to which they hesitate to trust the security forces. In order to remove that misunderstanding and develop a rapport among the villagers, it is important to communicate in their own language and understand them properly,” said CRPF Deputy Commandant and Public Relation Officer in Jharkhand, Prakash Chandra Badal.

“It is being ensured that each of the 120 companies operational in Jharkhand should have at least 10-12 personnel who can understand the local art, culture and language of the populace,” said Badal. To understand the art and culture of the local population, CRPF personnel have been directed to make regular visits to markets, fairs and cultural programmes in their operational areas. 

Officials deputed in the field also lauded the initiative, saying it will help to bridge the gap between the people and security personnel, making it easy to conduct welfare programmes.“It is all related to operational proficiency. If we interact with villagers in their own dialect, it will make them feel comfortable,” said CPRF’s second-in-command at Latehar, Ravi Ranjan.

