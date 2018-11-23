Home Nation

Haryana cops suspended for abduction, extortion

They were suspended after a preliminary inquiry confirmed their role in kidnapping the businessman at gunpoint from Ranjit Nagar on October 31.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three personnel of the Bahadurgarh Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police have been suspended after they allegedly kidnapped a businessman from west Delhi at gunpoint and released him after extorting Rs 19 lakh from him. Police sources said that the STF had been constituted recently to check organised crime in the national capital region (NCR). The accused are Sandeep and Lokesh, both Assistant-Sub Inspectors (ASIs), and constable Parmod.

They were suspended after a preliminary inquiry confirmed their role in kidnapping the businessman at gunpoint from Ranjit Nagar on October 31.“The STF received information, and during a preliminary inquiry, all the three accused police personnel were found guilty of abduction and extortion,” said a police officer. 

Sources said that the kidnapping of the businessman was recorded by CCTV cameras. In the footage one can see the businessman being taken away at gunpoint by the policemen in plain clothes. He was released in the Rohini area after the accused police personnel had allegedly extorted `19 lakh from him. The businessman then approached Delhi Police, which refused to register a case on his complaint.

He then approached a Delhi court, said sources. Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said that immediately after receiving a complaint, he ordered an inquiry by B Satheesh Balan, Deputy Inspector General of Police of STF at Bhondsi.

Haryana Police Bahadurgarh Special Task Force

