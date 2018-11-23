Home Nation

Jaipur: Four youngsters jump in front of train due to joblessness; three dead

Four youth, upset over not getting jobs despite being educated, jumped in front of a moving train in Alwar district late on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By RA J ES H A S N A N I
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Four youth, upset over not getting jobs despite being educated, jumped in front of a moving train in Alwar district late on Tuesday. While three of them died on the spot, the fourth is critical. The dead have been identified as Manoj Meena (24), Satyanarayan (22) and Rituraj (17). Abhishek Meena (22) is battling for life at a hospital in Jaipur.

They jumped in front of the Alwar-Jaipur local train near the FCI godown. While Manoj and Satyanarayan were graduates, Rituraj was pursuing a course in arts. Abhishek only recently completed his schooling. Preliminary investigations revealed that six friends reached the railway track to commit suicide, but only four went ahead with the plan. According to Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh, the four belonged to Scheduled Tribes and were studying in Alwar.

EXPRESS
ILLUSTRATION

“We will know the exact cause of the suicide only once the probe is completed. We are studying the call details and questioning two witnesses,” he said. Rahul Meena, one of the two who backed out of the suicide attempt, said Satyanarayan called him around 6.30 pm and asked him to come to the railway track near Shantikunj.

He said Satyanarayan, Manoj, Rituraj, Abhishek and Santosh were there when he reached. Satyanarayan told Rahul they were fed up with life as they couldn’t get jobs.

‘TOLD HIM NOT TO JOKE, BUT THEY JUMPED’ Narrating the incident, Rahul Meena, who backed out of the suicide attempt, said: “Satyanarayan told me they wanted to end their lives. I told him not to joke, but when the train came, they jumped in front of it. I later informed Abhishek’s brother

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joblessness Jaipur

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jawahar Patna

    The PM of India ???????? started his Rajasthan assembly elections electioneering in Alwar (Lynching of MrKhan took place) where four unem tribal youths jumped into the running ???? train in which three youths died on the spot and another one is critically wounded and battling for life! The unemployment is growing but the NDA Government doesn't take any action Let the new Rajasthan Government elected in the ensuing assembly elections may take earnest efforts !!!
    7 days ago reply

  • Jawahar Hyderabad

    The PM of ???????? India starts His electioneering in the Alwar (Lynching of MrKhantook place)Where It is very unfortunate that four tribal youths jumped into a running train and committed suicide How Unfortunate is the situation!!! The unemployment of youths especially inthe rural & tribal areas is very very high
    7 days ago reply

  • Bhata B
    Sad - They should have jumped inside the Alwar-Jaipur local train or the FCI godown - as both places were having job vacancies of 4 persons each.
    7 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp