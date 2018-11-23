Jaipur: Four youngsters jump in front of train due to joblessness; three dead

RA J ES H A S N A N I By

JAIPUR: Four youth, upset over not getting jobs despite being educated, jumped in front of a moving train in Alwar district late on Tuesday. While three of them died on the spot, the fourth is critical. The dead have been identified as Manoj Meena (24), Satyanarayan (22) and Rituraj (17). Abhishek Meena (22) is battling for life at a hospital in Jaipur.

They jumped in front of the Alwar-Jaipur local train near the FCI godown. While Manoj and Satyanarayan were graduates, Rituraj was pursuing a course in arts. Abhishek only recently completed his schooling. Preliminary investigations revealed that six friends reached the railway track to commit suicide, but only four went ahead with the plan. According to Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh, the four belonged to Scheduled Tribes and were studying in Alwar.

“We will know the exact cause of the suicide only once the probe is completed. We are studying the call details and questioning two witnesses,” he said. Rahul Meena, one of the two who backed out of the suicide attempt, said Satyanarayan called him around 6.30 pm and asked him to come to the railway track near Shantikunj.

He said Satyanarayan, Manoj, Rituraj, Abhishek and Santosh were there when he reached. Satyanarayan told Rahul they were fed up with life as they couldn’t get jobs.

‘TOLD HIM NOT TO JOKE, BUT THEY JUMPED’ Narrating the incident, Rahul Meena, who backed out of the suicide attempt, said: “Satyanarayan told me they wanted to end their lives. I told him not to joke, but when the train came, they jumped in front of it. I later informed Abhishek’s brother