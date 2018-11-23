Jammu and Kashmir Governor justifies decision to dissolve assembly citing 'extensive horse-trading' of MLAs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A day after he dissolved the state Assembly amid hectic efforts by two groups to form a new government, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday justified his decision citing extensive horse-trading of MLAs to muster the numbers. However, former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah — with whom PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had forged a ‘grand alliance’ — asked Malik to produce proof of horse trading.

BJP leader Ram Madhav, who saw ‘Pak hand’ behind the NC-PDP alliance withdrew the allegation after Omar asked him to prove it. “It was impossible to form a stable government by parties with opposing political ideologies, including some who were demanding dissolution of the Assembly,” Malik told the media in Jammu.

ALSO READ: J-K Governor should have given PDP-led alliance chance to prove majority: Legal experts

He claimed he had been receiving reports of horse trading for the past 20 days. “If the Governor has information that MLAs were being bought, he should make them public,” Omar retorted. Malik said all parties were free to go to court to challenge his decision.

But that was up to the PDP to decide, Omar said. “If the challenge has to be mounted, it has to be on behalf of Mehbooba’s letter to Governor staking her claim,” he said. Omar said the “grand alliance” was restricted to government formation. “Nobody suggested we should contest polls together. This arrangement was only for government formation,” he clarified.

ALSO READ | PDP hasn't decided yet whether to challenge decision to dissolve assembly in court, Party leader

MINUTES after Mehbooba’s letter, which could not be received by Governor as the fax was not received by Raj Bhawan, BJP ally and separatist-turnedmainstream politician also wrote a letter to Governor to stake claim for government formation with support of BJP and other 18 legislators. He had WhatsApped the letter to PA of Governor. Sajjad’s Peoples Conference had two MLAs while BJP had 25 MLAs. Referring to “grand alliance”, Governor said it was an attempt by those forces, who were again polls and boycotted the recently held ULB and panchayat polls in the State.

“There was likelihood that they could have nullified or cancelled the polls, which is meant to take democracy to grass root level”. “The security situation has improved in last two months. The stone pelting has come down, militant recruitment has dried up and over 60 militants have been killed. This situation could have been altered if the government of ‘opportunistic’ alliance would have taken over,” Malik said. He said none of the political party leaders visited him to inform him about government formation. “Nobody gave me evidence and none paraded MLAs before me. There has been 5 months of Governor rule and they did not make any attempt to form government and were calling for dissolution of Assembly. And now all of sudden they decided to join hands and form government,” he said.

ALSO READ | We backed PDP to save Jammu and Kashmir from current mess: NC leader Omar Abdullah

Malik said he did not entertain claim of the two sides and instead acted in the interest of the State by dissolving the Assembly. “I did this within the constitution of J&K. The J&K constitution gives me the power to dissolve the Assembly without consulting central government” added Malik. He said the parties are free to go to court to challenge his decision. However, former Chief Minister and NC working president Omar Abdullah in a press conference in Srinagar at the same time rebuffed the Governor and asked him to prove his allegations of horse trading.

“If Governor has admitted that MLAs were being bought over and money was changing hands, he should inform people about it. If Governor has such reports, he should make them public,” he said. Omar said since Governor has levelled the accusations, they want to know where did the money come from and on whose behest this money was being given and who was being bought. He said NC-PDP-Congress alliance cannot be accused of horse trading as they were not independents but three parties were coming tighter. “The Governor is referring to another letter (Sajad Gani Lone), which had also staked claim to form government”.

On allegations by Ram Madhav and BJP leaders that the grand alliance was formed at Pakistan’s behest, Omar asked Madhav to produce evidence to prove his charge or apologise. “If Madhav has the courage, he should bring the proof of the accusation to the public domain. It is an open challenge to him and his government,” he said. “I dare Madhav to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise.

Don’t practice shoot and scoot politics,” Omar had earlier tweeted. Asked whether formation of grand alliance was an opportunistic alliance as claimed by the Governor, he said, “It was not an unholy alliance. It was formed to defend the special status of the State and take J&K out of present mess”. He, however, made it clear that “grand alliance” was restricted to government formation and not beyond them. “Nobody suggested that we should contest the elections together. This arrangement was only for government formation”.