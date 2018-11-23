Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts road show, assures to work for welfare

He also attacked Congress and claimed that while it has been raising slogans of removing poverty since decades, the party has failed to do anything concrete in this regard.

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a road show here on Thursday and asserted that he will continue to work for public welfare and development of the state, without any discrimination.

As Chief Minister Chouhan's convoy passed through roads of northern Bhopal, he waved and greeted his supporters lined on either side of his convey.

Addressing a public gathering in between the road show, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "I am your chief minister for last 13 years and there has been Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for last 15 years and during all this time on one side we have done development work whereas on the other hand, have left no stone unturned for the welfare of public. We have undertaken welfare work for people irrespective of any religion."

He also attacked Congress and claimed that while it has been raising slogans of removing poverty since decades, the party has failed to do anything concrete in this regard.

"Since Indira Gandhi's tenure Congress has talked of removing poverty but they never did anything about it. I promise that by the year 2022 no poor person of Madhya Pradesh will live in a mud house and we will provide affordable housing for all," Chouhan said.

He also touched upon various welfare schemes initiated by the Madhya Pradesh government under his tenure.

The 230-Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Chouhan, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2005, is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh elections BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp