Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts road show, assures to work for welfare

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a road show here on Thursday and asserted that he will continue to work for public welfare and development of the state, without any discrimination.

As Chief Minister Chouhan's convoy passed through roads of northern Bhopal, he waved and greeted his supporters lined on either side of his convey.

Addressing a public gathering in between the road show, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "I am your chief minister for last 13 years and there has been Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for last 15 years and during all this time on one side we have done development work whereas on the other hand, have left no stone unturned for the welfare of public. We have undertaken welfare work for people irrespective of any religion."

He also attacked Congress and claimed that while it has been raising slogans of removing poverty since decades, the party has failed to do anything concrete in this regard.

"Since Indira Gandhi's tenure Congress has talked of removing poverty but they never did anything about it. I promise that by the year 2022 no poor person of Madhya Pradesh will live in a mud house and we will provide affordable housing for all," Chouhan said.

He also touched upon various welfare schemes initiated by the Madhya Pradesh government under his tenure.

The 230-Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Chouhan, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2005, is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term.