'Mann ki Baat' completes 50 episodes: Look back at what PM Modi talked about in previous programmes

In October 2014, in the very first episode, PM Modi urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers.

PM Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', which completes 50 episodes this Sunday, saw him flagging several key issues, including education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, curbing pollution and drug menace, in his previous addresses.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office issued Friday said that after the episode was aired, the sale of khadi products went up by 120 per cent.

Taking cue from a listener, Modi dedicated the entire December 2014 episode to making India drug-free.

He requested all those active on the social media to create a continuous online movement by using #DrugsFreeIndia hashtag.

The episode in January 2015, was the first ever joint radio address by an Indian Prime Minister and an American President.

PM Modi and then US President Barack Obama shared some personal stories and accounts and answered questions like "what makes you smile after a long day at work? or "did you ever think you would reach the position you have reached today?" The PM also discussed how exams should be celebrated as a festival.

The PM followed it up with a book titled "Exam Warriors" which discussed how to deal with exam pressure as well as a community-driven initiative to make exams fun.

In May 2015, the PM talked extensively about June 21 being declared by the United Nations as the 'International Yoga Day'.

In June 2015, the prime minister shared the account of a Haryana village sarpanch who launched #SelfieWithDaughter campaign and the hashtag soon became a social media rage with millions of posts from citizens from all walks of life -- celebrities, national as well as global leaders, the statement said.

Modi had termed the initiative special for Haryana as the state has a skewed sex ratio.

