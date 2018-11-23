Poll diary

By Express News Service

aizawl

Richest candidate campaigns on foot

He is the richest candidate in Mizoram’s assembly elections with declared assets of J55 crore, but Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Robert Romawia Royte says he wants to keep his electioneering modest with a door-to-door campaign on foot. Royte, contesting from the Aizawl East-II seat, is a first-timer in the Assembly polls

jaipur

579 candidates pull nominations

At least 579 candidates withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls on Thursday, an official said. The prominent leaders who withdrew their nominations include BJP dissident Gyan Deo Ahuja and Bhawani Singh Rajawat whereas in the Congress, Ramchandra Sardana also decided not to contest the polls following talks with party leaders.

bhopal

MP to have over 11,000 new booths

The Election Commission has set up over 11,000 new polling booths in Madhya Pradesh, the maximum among the five states having assembly polls to ensure a high voter turnout, the state’s chief electoral officer said on Thursday., “A total of 11,421 new polling booths have been opened i this time. This is about 21 per cent more than the last time,” said the officer.