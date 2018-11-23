Poll diary

Home Nation

At least 579 candidates withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls on Thursday, an official said.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

aizawl
Richest candidate campaigns on foot          
He is the richest candidate in Mizoram’s assembly elections with declared assets of J55 crore, but Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Robert Romawia Royte says he wants to keep his electioneering modest with a door-to-door campaign on foot. Royte, contesting from the  Aizawl East-II seat, is a first-timer in the Assembly polls

jaipur
579 candidates pull nominations              
At least 579 candidates withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls on Thursday, an official said. The prominent leaders who withdrew their nominations include BJP dissident Gyan Deo Ahuja and Bhawani Singh Rajawat whereas in the Congress, Ramchandra Sardana also decided not to contest the polls following talks with party leaders.

bhopal
MP to have over 11,000 new booths          
The Election Commission has set up over 11,000 new polling booths in Madhya Pradesh, the maximum among the five states having assembly polls to ensure a high voter turnout, the state’s chief electoral officer said on Thursday., “A total of 11,421 new polling booths have been opened i this time. This is about 21 per cent more than the last time,” said the officer.

