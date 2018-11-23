Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to lay Kartarpur corridor foundation stone next week

The corridor will facilitate the passage of pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan as part of the 550th birth annversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism.

Published: 23rd November 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he and President Ram Nath Kovind will jointly lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor project in Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district on November 26.

"Happy to share that I'll be joining President Ram Nath Kovind ji in laying foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor to International Border at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, on November 26. It will be a great moment indeed for all devotees of Sri Guru Nanak Dev," the Chief Minister tweeted.

READ | India, Pakistan to open Kartarpur corridor to help Sikh pilgrims

The Union Cabinet on Thursday decided to develop the corridor from Gurdaspur in Punjab to the International Border (IB) to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan as part of the 550th birth annversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, next year.

However, the Centre clarified that India's decision was not in response to any proposal from Pakistan.

The resolution was passed after many weeks of internal consultations and preparations within the government. The gurdwara is significant for the Sikh community since Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life in Kartarpur till he died in 1539.

It is located around 2 km from the IB between both countries and can be seen from the Indian side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur corridor Ram Nath Kovind Amarinder Singh Guru Nanak Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Successive droughts trigger migration in MP’s village
BJP will not succeed in polarising Rajasthan: CP Joshi
Gallery
As Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya turns 32, let us take a look at some of his photos with better half Samantha. (Photo | Naga Chaitanya Instagram)
Here are some amazing snaps of Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha
Chennai has been witnessing pleasant weather and moderate rains since Wednesday the conditions were typical of a monsoon day. IN PIC: Dark clouds loom over the city before showers. (Photo | EPSAshwin Prasath)
Moderate rains leave Chennai roads inundated, Corporation exposed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp