Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance and ruling Congress rush to take credit for Kartarpur corridor

Welcoming the Union Cabinet resolution, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said it was in response to the various letters and submissions he had made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (Photo: YouTube grab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the Lok Sabha election just a few months away, the NDA government has tried to please the Sikh community by announcing a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab to the International Border to facilitate pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Both the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress are trying to take credit for this.

Welcoming the Union Cabinet resolution, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said it was in response to the various letters and submissions he had made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.Earlier, the state Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to take up the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev with Pakistan. Also, Amarinder wrote a demi-official letter requesting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Linking India's decision on Kartarpura corridor to Pakistan proposal hurtful for Sikhs 

The BJP state unit credited the BJP-led Central government. The party’s senior state leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the NDA government had fulfilled the long-pending demand of the Sikhs. “Arun Jaitley had himself visited Dera Baba Nanak when he held the defence portfolio and took stock of the situation then. Jaitley knew the importance of such a corridor and how Sikh devotees had been demanding the same for the last three decades,” he said.

The decision also provided a breather to SAD, which has been on the backfoot in its core Panthic constituency over the incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015.

ALSO READ: Demand for Kartarpur corridor raised 24 years ago 

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal recalled that it was in 1999, when he accompanied then prime minister AB Vajpayee to Lahore, that the latter had acceded to his government’s request to start the process of fulfilling the daily Sikh prayer for Khullle Darshan Didar of historic shrines all over the world.SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, flanked by his wife and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said thanked the Modi government for the “historic decision” and said, “The 70-year-old demand has been finally fulfilled”. 

He said the SAD and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will take a delegation to Kartarpur Sahib during Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.
The leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema, too, weldomed the Cabinet decision saying it had fulfilled the wish of the Sikhs.   

Sidhu and his hug 
This issue was raised by Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu when he visited   Pakistan early this year to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as PM. Sidhu’s hug to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during the visit was flayed by many. Since then Sidhu has been claiming that he hugged Bajwa after being offered a corridor for Kartarpur Sahib.  

Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara Kartarpur corridor

