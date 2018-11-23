Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Dark winter

With the arrival of winter in Kashmir the state’s power department is resorting to frequent power cuts. People in the Valley have accused the department of engaging in arbitrary power cuts just after the secretariat shifted to Jammu. According to a curtailment schedule issued by the department, metered areas will face six-hour power cuts while the non-metered areas will face 9-14 hour cuts. In the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian, electricity would be supplied only for 6-8-hour in a day. The cuts mean residents are having to resort to kangris (earthen fire pots) to keep themselves warm.

Kashmir University forms anti-corruption cell

The Kashmir University has formed an anti-corruption cell in its examination wing to ensure transparency and accountability in its examination system. The cell, which has been named ‘Campaign against Corruption’, would be headed by the Controller of Examinations.

Those with grievances related to exams or any person involved in the system can approach the cell with their complaints. The cell would provide a provision for instituting any complaints on the university portal exclusively meant for examination purposes for which only its chairman will have access. The head of the committee has been directed to constitute a panel with prior approval from the competent authority for further administrative follow up action as and when demanded by the nature of complaint.



Pvt schools asked to refund tuition fee, pay compensation

The Srinagar District Consumer Protection Forum (DCPF) has directed a private school to refund tuition fees of J50,000 to a student and an additional J55,000 as compensation.

The parents had moved the court alleging that their ward was not allowed to attend classes, by school authorities from the last week of June 2011. “We paid J74,150, including tuition fees, admission fees, transportation charges and other charges to the school in 2011 for admission of our son,” said the complaint.

Civil Secretariat to be plastic-free

Jammu and Kashmir’s Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of governance, will soon be made completely ‘plastic-free’. Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has said the Governor administration will soon issue a notification to stop the use of plastics throughout the establishment. The Estates, Hospitality and J&K Tourism Development Corporation, he said, shall be directed not to use plastic bottles, cups etc. in meetings or otherwise. An adequate number of water dispensers will be placed in the Secretariat to ensure employees and visitors don’t have to carry bottles. Departments have also been directed to shun use of plastic .