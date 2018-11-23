Top PLFI militant killed in encounter in Jharkhand's Simdega district

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Police gunned down wanted People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Commander Vijay Dang during an encounter in Simdega district of Jharkhand, late in the night on Thursday.

Dang, having a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was also accused of killing BJP leader Manoj Nagesia at Lachragadh in Simdega in October last year. "Acting on a tip-off that Vijay Dang along with his aides had been spotted somewhere in the jungles of Jhapla under Kolebira Police Station; a team was immediately rushed to trace him out on Thursday evening.

But as soon as the team reached there, they started firing which continued till midnight," said Simdega SP Sanjiv Kumar. Later, during search operation, dead body of Dang was recovered along with a pistol along with a bag and Naxal pamphlets, he added. SP further added that the other persons of the cadre managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness. Intensive search operation has been launched in the area to trace them out, he added.

"Vijay Dang had reward money of Rs 2 lakh on his head and was wanted in several Naxal incidents which took place in the region. He was the main accused in the murder case of BJP leader Manoj Nagesia, added the SP.

"Vijay Dang had reward money of Rs 2 lakh on his head and was wanted in several Naxal incidents which took place in the region. He was the main accused in the murder case of BJP leader Manoj Nagesia, added the SP.

According to SP, Dang was primarily involved in levy collection from contractors engaged in developmental works and had formed a large gang for the purpose, he added.

