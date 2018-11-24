Home Nation

Ayodhya takes centre stage, yet again

With 2019 LS polls nearing, there has been a race among saffron parties to project themselves as the biggest proponents of the temple cause.

Published: 24th November 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The district administration has enhanced security in Ayodhya | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Ayodhya is in the news once again, this time because of Sunday’s Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ‘dharma sabha’ and Shiv Sena’s ‘ashirwad’ to be oragnsied in the temple town.The dharma sabha is expected to draw lakhs of people to Ayodhya and is being perceived as yet another attempt by the saffron forces to invoke Lord Ram just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give BJP a chance to reap its benefits.

The district administration is keeping vigil as Shiv Sena will also be having its event.
With 2019 LS polls nearing, there has been a race among saffron parties to project themselves as the biggest proponents of the temple cause.Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s two-day visit to Ayodhya from Saturday is being seen as an attempt to project itself as the champion of the temple cause. Sena MP Sanjay Raut exhorted the BJP to fulfill its promise on temple construction. Shiv Sainiks have started reaching Ayodhya by special trains from Maharashtra.

The VHP has distanced itself from Uddhav’s event while the local administration has denied him permission to hold a public interaction on Sunday.

On contrary, RSS and BJP have thrown their weight 
behind VHP in mobilising devotees for the dharma sabha. It seems to be a tried and tested strategy of the RSS-affiliated saffron outfits to polarise the majority vote ahead of the big election battle. In fact, the tone was set by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his Dussehra speech when he demanded that the Centre bring a law for construction of the Ram temple.

Taking a cue, VHP, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena got active pushing the temple issue yet again. The SC’s observation that Ayodhya hearing was not  urgent and can be deferred till January gave ammo to the Right-wing outfits to raise religious passions. As VHP expressed its readiness to revive the temple movement, Bhagwat huddled with his 250 top functionaries in Varanasi last week and asked the cadre to mobilise support for the VHP event.The latest rhetoric by BJP chief Amit Shah that there was “no question of going back even an inch” on the commitment to build the temple is enough to reflect the party’s 2019 strategy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Lord Ram 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp