Ayodhya takes centre stage, yet again

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya is in the news once again, this time because of Sunday’s Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ‘dharma sabha’ and Shiv Sena’s ‘ashirwad’ to be oragnsied in the temple town.The dharma sabha is expected to draw lakhs of people to Ayodhya and is being perceived as yet another attempt by the saffron forces to invoke Lord Ram just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give BJP a chance to reap its benefits.

The district administration is keeping vigil as Shiv Sena will also be having its event.

With 2019 LS polls nearing, there has been a race among saffron parties to project themselves as the biggest proponents of the temple cause.Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s two-day visit to Ayodhya from Saturday is being seen as an attempt to project itself as the champion of the temple cause. Sena MP Sanjay Raut exhorted the BJP to fulfill its promise on temple construction. Shiv Sainiks have started reaching Ayodhya by special trains from Maharashtra.

The VHP has distanced itself from Uddhav’s event while the local administration has denied him permission to hold a public interaction on Sunday.

On contrary, RSS and BJP have thrown their weight

behind VHP in mobilising devotees for the dharma sabha. It seems to be a tried and tested strategy of the RSS-affiliated saffron outfits to polarise the majority vote ahead of the big election battle. In fact, the tone was set by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his Dussehra speech when he demanded that the Centre bring a law for construction of the Ram temple.

Taking a cue, VHP, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena got active pushing the temple issue yet again. The SC’s observation that Ayodhya hearing was not urgent and can be deferred till January gave ammo to the Right-wing outfits to raise religious passions. As VHP expressed its readiness to revive the temple movement, Bhagwat huddled with his 250 top functionaries in Varanasi last week and asked the cadre to mobilise support for the VHP event.The latest rhetoric by BJP chief Amit Shah that there was “no question of going back even an inch” on the commitment to build the temple is enough to reflect the party’s 2019 strategy.