Centre plans makeover for Jallianwala Bagh

The Union government will renovate the historic Jallianwala Bagh in 2019 to mark the centenary year of the massacre, Minister of Culture Mahesh Sharma said here on Friday.

Jallianwala Bagh memorial (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Union government will renovate the historic Jallianwala Bagh in 2019 to mark the centenary year of the massacre, Minister of Culture Mahesh Sharma said here on Friday.The minister visited the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Friday to review the preparations for the remembrance of the tragic event. “Jallianwala Bagh shall undergo necessary redevelopment and will be upgraded. Jallianwala Bagh shall continue to remind the younger generation on the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle,” said Sharma.

The government is  planning to create suitable infrastructure to provide basic amenities for tourists, the minister said. A number of commemorative as well as constructive activities will be taken up during this period. A committee has been constituted to ensure the timely implementation of providing basic amenities for visitors, renovation, and beautification of the memorial and developing virtual reality theme-based show at the memorial.

We will also develop the site around the well where people gave up their lives, he added.A commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released on April 13, 2019 — the day the tragedy happened in 1919. The government will also organise cultural activities such as poets’ meet, plays, exhibitions, and seminars across the country in this regard.

Jallianwala Bagh 

