Computer Baba hits refresh; decides to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Narmade Sansad, a congregation of Hindu seers led by Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba in Jabalpur on Friday, announced its support for the opposition Congress in the November 28 Assembly elections. The Sansad, while making the announcement, also cautioned the Congress that the support was only for five years and if the party didn’t further the cause of the Hindu religion and the river Narmada after coming to power, it will also be uprooted after five years.

The Naramade Sansad organized at Gwari Ghat, the main ghat on the banks of river Narmada in Jabalpur saw the participation of other Hindu seers and religious leaders, including Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is the founder of Kalki Peeth in Sambhal.

Presiding over the congregation, Indore-based ‘Computer Baba’ continued his tirade against the government, which had granted the status of Ministers of State (MoS) to him and four other Hindu religious leaders in April. “...when we can give 15 years to the BJP, we can surely give five years to Congress also...” said the godman, who resigned as the MoS in October, accusing the CM of neglecting the cause of river Narmada and the cow.