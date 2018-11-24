Home Nation

Election Commission serves notice to Congress leader C P Joshi over casteist remarks

The notice was served to the Congress leader by the returning officer of Rajsamand district following a complaint by the BJP.

CP Joshi

CP Joshi. (File photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Election Commission has served a notice to Congress leader C P Joshi for alleged violation of code of conduct over his casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, a senior official said.

Addressing a poll meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday, Joshi had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from "lower castes" and know nothing of Hinduism.

He said it is the Brahmins who are learned and know of Hinduism. Joshi is contesting the December 7 Rajasthan assembly elections from Nathdwara constituency.

"The notice was served to Joshi by returning officer on Friday and he has been asked to submit his reply by 11 am on Sunday," Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

He said further course of action in the matter will be decided after the candidate's response.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday disapproved of Joshi's remarks in a tweet. The Congress chief said the remark is contrary to the party's ideals.

Later, Joshi tendered an apology. The BJP, however, rejected the apology and said Gandhi must take responsibility and express regret.

 

