Ex-PDP minister Imran Reza Ansari accuses Abdullahs of looting public money, amassing wealth

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former minister and new entrant to BJP's ally Sajjad Gani Lone's Peoples Conference, Imran Reza Ansari Friday accused the Abdullahs of looting the "public money" and amassing huge wealth.

"The National Conference founder and former chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was a teacher by profession and lived in Soura area of Srinagar," Imran said while addressing a press conference, here.

He said over the years, the Abdullahs have remained in power and amassed huge wealth.

"They have looted the public money while being in power," Imran said.

He said the Abdullahs have got properties worth millions of dollars within the country and outside now.

"Today Abdullah family owns a house in London, south France, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Srinagar, etc. Both Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah have two to three luxuries cars worth crores of rupees. And the Abdullahs wear clothes worth lakhs of rupees," said Imran, who was a former PDP minister and along with his uncle rebelled against Mehboboa Mufti after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in the State in June this year.

"Where has all that money come from. Sheikh Abdullah was a teacher from Soura and their rise is rags to riches story," Imran said adding, "Except politics they don't do any other thing.

"Imran yesterday joined Sajjad's Peoples Conference and said their "Third Front" is emerging as an alternative to people against National Conference and PDP.