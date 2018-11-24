Goa activists to step up protests for ailing CM Manohar Parrikar's resignation

By PTI

PANAJI: A civil society group demanding resignation of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar owing to his ill-health on Saturday decided to intensify their agitation.

RTI Activist Rajan Ghate has been on an indefinite hunger strike since the last nine days at the Azad Maidan here demanding Parrikar's resignation.

Parrikar, 62, was shifted to his private residence at Dona Paula near here on October 14, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Parrikar has been absent from his office for long time due to failing health.

The group of civil society members under the banner of "Citizens for Restoration of Governance in Goa" held a public meeting at the protest site.

"We have now decided to protest at the public functions attended by Union ministers and also State Governor Mridula Sinha, who has refused to exercise her power and get CM resigned from the post," said Aires Rodrigues, who is spearheading the movement.