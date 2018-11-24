Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Jaipur celebrates 291th foundation day

Jaipur lit up on November 18 on the occasion of the 291st Foundation Day. Several cultural programmes were organised in the city across the city and several places were bedecked with special lighting for the occasion. The city was founded by Maharaja Jaisingh in 1727 after he shifted his base from Amer.

The city was named after him and it came to be known as the ‘pink city’ after the walls were painted pink to welcome Queen Elizabeth in 1876. It was the first planned city in the country and was built according to the ancient text, Shilpa Shastras. The city was divided into 9 blocks where 2 were kept for the palaces.

Facebook to be part of elections in Rajasthan

Social media giant Facebook is now going to be part of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in a rather more significant role than just running news stories and carrying pictures of account holder voting. It will send reminders to people to go vote on the polling day.

Moreover it will make sure that no comments or posts are put up which could disrupt the proceedings on the day of the elections. The company’s India and South Asia Public Policy director, Shivnath Thukral, said, “we do not favour any political party or particular policy we just want to ensure security through the digital platform for the digital content.” Keeping in mind the flak the company has drawn over the scourge of fake news, Thukral said the company has introduced new tools and a new team to counter it.



Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari eyes LS ticket

On the 291st anniversary of the foundation of Jaipur on Sunday, the mood among the city’s royals was sombre as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not give a ticket to Diya Kumari, Sawai Madhopur MLA and a member of Jaipur royal family. The former pradhan of Sawai Madhopur Asha Meena, who had joined the BJP during Kumari’s campaign during the 2013 polls has taken her place this time. She was a preferred candidate over Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena.

Diya Kumari however, said that she has communicated to the party that she would not be contesting the polls on December 7. “I had communicated to the party that I will not contest the assembly polls due to personal reasons,” she said, adding that, “If the party had insisted, I would [have contested]. I am open to contesting in the parliamentary polls if the party would like me to, or take up any other role I am offered.”

Pollution levels in Jaipur

reach alarming levels

While the national capital Delhi might be struggling with the rising pollution, Jaipur ,known as the Pink City ,doesn’t have anything to write home about either. A study conducted by the University of Chicago has put Jaipur on the map of the most polluted cities in the world. Further, the study goes on to say that the life of a resident has been reduced by almost four years over the last two decades because of the rising air pollution.

The quality of the city’s air was examined between 1998 to 2016 and the report said the pollution in the city is 2.5 times more polluted than the normal standard and is the worst inside the walled city and in industrial areas. Doctors have said that cases of asthma have risen by as much as 25%. Residents feel that even driving a car has become a task.