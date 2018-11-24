Home Nation

J&K panchayat polls: 55.7 per cent polling in Kashmir, overall 75.2 per cent voter turnout

The third phase polling was held at 2773 polling stations including 918 in Kashmir division and 1855 in Jammu division.

Published: 24th November 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the third phase of panchayat polls held under tight security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the poll percentage in troubled Valley was 55.7 per cent while the overall voter turnout in the State remained 75.2 %.State's Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra said an overwhelming 83% polling was recorded in the third phase of panchayat polls in Jammu division and 55.7% in Kashmir and Ladakh."The overall voting percent in the State remained 75.2 per cent," he said.

The third phase polling was held at 2773 polling stations including 918 in Kashmir division and 1855 in Jammu division. "The polling started at 8 am and concluded peacefully at 2 pm with no report of any untoward incident from any part of the Valley," an official said.5239 candidates were in fray for 358 Sarpanch and 1652 Panch seats. An electorate of 423592 were entitled to vote for Sarpanch constituencies and 270668 electorates had to vote for Panch constituencies.

There were long queues of people in polling stations in Bandipora, Kupwara and central Kashmir Budgam district. The voter turnout in central Kashmir's Ganderbal and north Kashmir's Baramulla remained low. There was brisk voting in other parts of the State including Kargil, Leh, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

The police and para military had taken over section of polling stations yesterday while other sensitive areas in poll-bound areas were sanitised by the security forces. The police, CRPF and army men were patrolling in the sensitive areas to maintain law and order and foil protests.

The CEO said Kupwara recorded 59.7% polling, Bandipora 51%, Baramulla 30.8 %, Ganderbal 12%, Budgam 41%, Kargil, 75.6%, Leh 64.1%, Kishtwar 85%, Doda 77.4%, Ramban 85.7%, Udhampur 83.8%, Kathua 83.2%, Rajouri 80.3% and Poonch 87.8%. He said over 3.20 lakh electors turned out to exercise their franchise in Phase-III.

The State's two main parties National Conference and PDP have boycotted the polls while the separatists and militants have called on people to boycott the poll process.However, despite the boycott call, the voter turnout in first three phase of panchayat polls has been good.

In phase-I of panchayat polls held on 17 November, 74.1% polling was recorded across the State while 71.1% voter turnout was recorded in second phase of polling held on November 20.The voting for 4th phase of 9-phase Panchayat polls would be held on November 27.

