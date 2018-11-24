Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition better than before, says Raghuvansh Prasad

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Senior RJD leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad, after meeting his Party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at RIMS in Ranchi on Saturday, said that his condition appears to be better than before as his sugar level has considerably decreased towards normal and wound on his leg is also healing.

The former Union Minister, while talking to the media persons also appealed to the non-BJP parties to get united so that the BJP could not even open its account in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"Today we met Lalu ji and found that his condition is better now as his blood control and parameters are under control, but at the same time has become very week," said Raghubansh Prasad. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi must be removed if one wants to save the Country.

Earlier, on Friday also, Prasad had said that one cannot expect peace in the Country till Modi is Prime Minister of this Country. "We are making efforts to root out Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Lalu Ji he will not allow Lalu ji to get released from Jail until there is BJP government in the Country," said Prasad.

Every non-BJP party must get united with a mission to root out Narendra Modi from power and not allow BJP getting a single seat in Jharkhand and Bihar, he added.

After spending a few months out on bail, the RJD Chief surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30 following expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was admitted to paying ward in RIMS.