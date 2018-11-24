Mild tremors in Palghar district of Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: Tremors measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale were recorded in parts of Palghar district in coastal Maharashtra Saturday, authorities said.

No loss of life was reported but houses in some villages in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils developed cracks, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The tremors were felt around 3.15 in the afternoon, he said.

An official release said that district collector Dr Prashant Narnavre has asked people not to panic as the tremors were of low intensity.