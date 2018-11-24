Month before children's weddings, Gujarat farmer kills himself in Junagadh district

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A farmer, facing financial worries after his cotton crop failed, allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide in Junagadh district of Gujarat Saturday, police said.

This is the seventh such incident in the state in the last two months following a poor monsoon.

Bodubhai Dal (45), a resident of Akha village, killed himself just a month before two marriages were to take place in the family, sub-inspector N K Vinjora of Vanthali police station said.

"Dal's wife Naseemaben said the weddings of their elder son and daughter were scheduled for the next month, and he was worried about expenses after losing the cotton crop sown over 2.5 acres," Vinjora said.

He allegedly consumed poison at home Saturday morning, the police officer said.

Dal was first rushed to a hospital at Keshod and later to the government hospital in Junagadh.

"He passed away half an hour after being admitted to the hospital in Junagadh," Vinjora said.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on," he said.

Before Saturday's incident, at least six farmer suicides on account of crop failure or mounting debts had been reported in Gujarat over the last two months.

The state received only 76 per cent rainfall this monsoon.