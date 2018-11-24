Home Nation

National Conference, PDP continue new found bonhomie, attack former J&K minister Imran Ansari

NC chief spokesman Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi accused Imran Ansari, former PDP minister and influential Shia leader, of being a power hungry politician.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (PTI File Photo)

SRINAGAR: Continuing their new-found bonhomie, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took on former PDP minister and new entrant to BJP ally Sajjad Gani Lone's Peoples Conference Imran Ansari and accused him of being an "RSS-poster boy" and alleged that his family is involved in scam, land grab and income tax issues.

"The Sidhra land scandal, Income tax issues, PNB default cases and other land grab issues are reflective of his family's moral disposition," he said.

He alleged that Ansaris have been changing loyalties intermittently. Mehdi, who is also an influential Shia leader, said Ansaris have been making brief stopovers in various parties.

"At one point of time, they sided with Janata Party, then Congress, NC, PDP and now PC".Terming Imran as "RSS-poster boy", he said, "RSS-henchmen are referring to a fig leaf of 'change' to conceal their deceitful politics and fondness for RSS. The poster boys and proxies of RSS shall be rebuffed by people of J&K".

The NC spokesman said Ansari has been trying to get entry into NC but owing to his fluctuating loyalties, party decided against it. Ansari, who joined Sajjad Lone's PC few days back, had yesterday accused Abdullahs of "looting public money to fill their coffers".

He had alleged that Abdullahs have made property worth hundreds of crores of rupees after being in politics and power over the years. "This is despite the fact Omar's grandfather and NC founder and former chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was just a teacher."Ansari had alleged that Abdullahs have houses in London, France, Gurugaon, New Delhi, Srinagar, etc, have luxury vehicles worth crores of rupees and wear clothes worth lakhs of rupees.

A senior PDP leader also hit out at Ansari and accused him of being involved in scam.

"I can remind him of several scams including that of Sidhra scam to elaborate how money is made in politics," senior PDP leader and MLA Firdous Tak tweeted.

Indirectly referring to Ansari and Sajjad, he said they have got nothing except for the rhyme of "change". "These RSS backed parties need to be stopped from hatching a sinister and insalubrious conspiracy against the residents of J&K and India".

Referring to Sajad Lone's claim that they had the support of over 18 MLAs from different parties besides support from BJP to form the government, Tak said, "Forget MLAs, they don't have even real followers on social media. They have hired fake trolls for twitter. God be with them".

The NC, PDP and Congress had on Wednesday formed "grand alliance" to form the government in the State. But the experiment failed as Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the State Assembly after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone wrote separate letters to Governor staking claim to form the government.

