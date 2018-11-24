Poll diary

By Express News Service

jaipur

189 women in fray for Rajasthan

A total of 189 women candidates will be contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, the highest number in the last 10 years. After at least 579 candidates withdrew their nominations on Thursday, 2,873 candidates are left in the fray. Of the 189 women, 23 are from the ruling BJP and 27 are from the Congress.

bhopal

Reporter’s tone upsets Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took offence on Friday at what she described as the “sarcastic tone” of a reporter’s question about the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Army. During a press conference, a reporter asked her as to why the NDA government was “tom-tomming” the operation two years later. “I got hurt by the way...in a very sarcastic tone you asked the question,” an upset Sitharaman said.

If there is no mistake, then the BJP should accept the Congress demand of getting the Rafale jet deal probed by a joint parliamentary committee. ANAND SHARMA Senior Congress leader