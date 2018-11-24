Seven students hurt as bus goes up in flames in Assam

By UNI

GUWAHATI: At least seven students were injured when the bus they were travelling in caught fire, owing to a technical problem, near Bagamati in Baksa district of Assam today.

Eyewitnesses said, flames were spotted from under the bus by local people as the bus was on way to a picnic spot in Bogamati area this morning.

The local people raised an alarm and the bus was stopped, with the students managing to rush out of the bus before it caught fire completely.

About seven students sustained injuries, including burn injuries, in the incident.

A guardian accompanying the students said, there were from a school in Rowta in Udalguri district and were on an educational tour-cum-picnic to Bogamati.

Technical glitch is suspected to have caused the accident.