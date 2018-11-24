Trainer aircraft hits airport boundary wall in Gujarat

By PTI

MEHSANA: A two-seater trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation institute hit boundary wall of the Mehsana airport in Gujarat Saturday during a training exercise, an official said.

The aircraft overshot the runway after landing.

Nobody was injured in the mishap though the aircraft was damaged, Mehsana district collector H K Patel said.

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will visit the airport Sunday to conduct an inquiry, he said.

"The aircraft went beyond the runway after landing and hit the wall," Patel said.

Mehsana airport is mainly used as a civil aviation training base and for non-scheduled operations.