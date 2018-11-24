Home Nation

Vasundhara Raje government patronised liquor, land and sand mafia in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

The AICC general secretary, who is contesting December 7 elections from Jodhpur's Sardarpura seat, is conducting electioneering in Mewar region for the party.

Published: 24th November 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (File | PTI)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on the issue of corruption and claimed that the state government led by her patronised liquor, land and sand mafia.

The AICC general secretary, who is contesting December 7 elections from Jodhpur's Sardarpura seat, is conducting electioneering in Mewar region for the party.

"No government in Rajasthan had ever patronised any mafia but the Vasundhara Raje government did that.

Land, liquor and sand mafia flourished in her rule in connivance with officers and I blame that money has reached up to the top level," Gehlot told reporters here.

"Raje bowed before the party president but never met people in five years. Instead of bowing before Shah, she should have taken care of the people of Rajasthan who gave such a huge mandate in 2013 elections, but she betrayed people," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government in five years only worked to weaken schemes launched by former Congress government and stalled various important projects in the state.

"During the Congress government rule, there were 25 lakh people engaged in MGNREGA works, but now the number has reduced to just 2.5 lakh," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the government spent crores of rupees on Resurgent Rajasthan and now the government should disclose that how much investment was made in the state in five years.

The Resurgent Rajasthan summit was held in 2015 to attract investment in the state. Gehlot said the Ram temple was just an election issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The BJP uses the name of Lord Rama during elections only. They have no genuine intention and they have been exposed before public now," he said.

Gehlot is scheduled to address public rally in Chittorgarh, Bagore in Bhilwara, Ramsar in Nasirabad (Ajmer) on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Vasundhara Raje

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp